Grassley staff traveling office hours

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) staff will hold traveling office hours in local counties from April 8 to April 11. Iowans seeking assistance with a federal agency or wishing to share their views may stop by during the scheduled hours listed below.
NOTE: Senator Grassley will not be in attendance. He will be represented by his regional director, Noah Schrad of Des Moines.
“I encourage Iowans needing assistance to stop by during these upcoming traveling office hours, or contact one of my offices,” Grassley said.
Office dates:
Tuesday, April 8
Lucas County
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Chariton Public Library
Genealogy Room
803 Braden Ave, Chariton
Wednesday, April 9
Clarke County
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Clarke County Courthouse, Multipurpose Room
100 S. Main St., Osceola
Wayne County
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Seymour Community Library
123 N. 5th St., Seymour
Thursday, April 10
Ringgold County
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ringgold County Courthouse
Assembly Room
109 W. Madison St., Mount Ayr
Decatur County
2 – 3 p.m.
Leon Public Library
200 W. 1st St., Leon
Friday, April 11
Union County
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Roadhouse – UCDA Conference Room
305 W. Montgomery St., Creston