Grassley staff traveling office hours

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) staff will hold traveling office hours in local counties from April 8 to April 11. Iowans seeking assistance with a federal agency or wishing to share their views may stop by during the scheduled hours listed below.

NOTE: Senator Grassley will not be in attendance. He will be represented by his regional director, Noah Schrad of Des Moines.

“I encourage Iowans needing assistance to stop by during these upcoming traveling office hours, or contact one of my offices,” Grassley said.

Office dates:

Tuesday, April 8

Lucas County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chariton Public Library

Genealogy Room

803 Braden Ave, Chariton

Wednesday, April 9

Clarke County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clarke County Courthouse, Multipurpose Room

100 S. Main St., Osceola

Wayne County

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Seymour Community Library

123 N. 5th St., Seymour

Thursday, April 10

Ringgold County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ringgold County Courthouse

Assembly Room

109 W. Madison St., Mount Ayr

Decatur County

2 – 3 p.m.

Leon Public Library

200 W. 1st St., Leon

Friday, April 11

Union County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Roadhouse – UCDA Conference Room

305 W. Montgomery St., Creston