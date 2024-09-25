Mustangs win homecoming 36-27

For the fourth year, the Murray Mustangs came out the victors of a game against the Lamoni Demons, winning their homecoming game on Friday.

Lamoni made the first points of the game just under two minutes into play, with a kick for point after blocked. Nolan Gannon went in for a 14-yard run touchdown at 1:09, with a run after failed. Lamoni responded with a 49-yard pass for touchdown as the clock ran down on the quarter. About halfway through the second quarter, Caden Page had a 14-yard pass to AJ Clarke, who scored six, with a successful run after. Another pass from Page to Clarke with just under two minutes left and a successful run after moved Murray head 22-13, and Lamoni scored after eight as the quarter closed out 30-21.

Back from halftime, Lamoni tried to overtake the Mustangs, making the only score in the third quarter to close the gap to only be three points behind. Page scored the final six points of the game late in the fourth, and Lamoni was unable to respond on the board.

Page totaled 171 running yards in the game, with Gannon have 122; each had one rushing touchdown. Page had one interception in the game at just over five minutes left in the game. Gannon and Page were tackle leaders with five solo tackles each, and Austin Peterson picked up four solos. Peterson had one sack and two tackles for loss, and Gannon had two sacks and two for loss. Clarke had 132 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

The Mustangs travel to Southeast Warren (4-0) Friday. Historically, the Warhawks have beat the Mustangs for the past six years.

Stats

Murray 13-8-0-6

Lamoni 6-24-6-0

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Caden Page 20-171-1(TD); Nolan Gannon 22-122-1(TD)

PASSING

Keegan Chew 1/2-(-3)-1(I); Page 5/14-140-3(TD); Gannon 0/1

RECEIVING

Chew 1-8; Page 1-(-3); AJ Clarke 4-132-3(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 3.5-2-0-0; Page 7.0-5-0-0; Clarke 3.0-1-0-0; Seth McMurry 3.0-2-0-0; Ayden Lamb 3.5-2-0-0-; Gannon 6.0-5-2.0-2.0; Wyatt Patton 0.5-0-0-0; Grady Mongar 1.5-1-0-0; Austin Peterson 7.0-4-1.0-2.0; Team 35.0-22-3.0-4.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

Page 1

INTERCEPTIONS

Page 1-7

KICKING

Peterson 6-1(TB)-171

KICK RETURNS

Lamb 1-38

PUNT RETURNS

3-58

PUNTING

1-20

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

Page 2-4; Clarke 1-2

Lamoni team results

RUSHING

33-271-3(TD)

PASSING

4/13-78-1(TD)-1(I)

RECEIVING

4-78-1(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

48.0-29-1.0-2.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

2

INTERCEPTIONS

1

KICKING

5-4(TB)-241-1/2

KICK RETURNS

4-13

PUNTING

3-109

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

1-2