Murray volleyball begins season

Murray volleyball attended the Colfax-Mingo tournament on Saturday, falling 3-1 in their games, with losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard, Colfax-Mingo and Baxter, and a win over Nodaway Valley.

The game against Coon Rapids-Bayard went for two sets, with Murray scoring nine points in the first set and 14 in the second to Coon Rapids-Bayard’s 21 each. Against Colfax-Mingo, the Lady Mustangs scored 17 and 14 in two sets. Against Baxter, their opponents scored 21 and 22 to Murray’s 19 and 20. In their win over Nodaway Valley, the Lady Mustangs pointed 21 in two sets, with Nodaway Valley making 17 and 12 points.

The Lady Mustangs hosted Central Decatur (0-1) on Tuesday, and had no more games this week.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2, Murray 0

Serving (aces)

Aylah Miller 1-2, Kenzi Mongar 2-3, Maryssa McMurry 1-2, Maliya Berry 2-2, Madison Henrichs 8-10, Leah Frederick 2-4.

Attacks (kills)

Mongar 0-6, McMurray 0-2, Berry 2-11, Henrichs 1-6, Ella Mateer 0-2, Frederick 1-5.

Blocks (solo-assists)

Berry 1-0.

Setting (assists)

Frederick 1.5.

Digs

Miller 3, McMurray 2, Berry 2, Henrichs 3.

Colfax-Mingo 2, Murray 0

Serving (aces)

Miller 5-7, Mongar 1-3, McMurray 5-6, Berry 2-2, Mallory Page 2-2, Henrichs 3-5, Frederick 3-5.

Attacks (kills)

Mongar 2-0, McMurry 7-2, Berry 9-5, Page 2-0, Henrichs 1-1, Mateer 2-0.

Setting (assists)

Frederick 3.5.

Digs

Miller 3, McMurry 2, Berry 2, Page 2, Henrichs 3.

Baxter 2, Murray 0

Serving (aces)

Miller 4-4, Mongar 6-6, McMurray 5-6, Berry 4-5, Page 2-3, Henrichs 5-6, Frederick 10-11.

Attacks (kills)

Mongar 6-2, McMurray 11-1, Berry 15-3, Henrichs 3-0, Mateer 3-1, Frederick 3-0.

Setting (assists)

Frederick 3.5.

Digs

Miller 3, McMurry 3, Berry 1, Page 4, Henrichs 3.

Murray 2, Nodaway Valley 0

Serving (aces)

Miller 0-1, Mongar 1-1, McMurray 7-8, Berry 12-13, Rilea Eckels 1-1, Page 4-4, Henrichs 8-8, Frederick 5-6.

Attacks (kills)

Mongar 5-1, McMurray 5-1, Berry 10-3, Eckels 6-0, Henrichs 2-1, Mateer 2-1, Frederick 2-1.

Setting (assists)

Mongar 0.5, Frederick 3.5.

Digs

Miller 2, Berry 2, Eckels 1, Henrichs 2, Frederick 1.