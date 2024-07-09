Murray softball tops Moulton-Udell

The Murray Lady Mustangs surpassed the Moulton-Udell Lady Eagles 10-0 on July 1 at home, stopping the game after five innings.

Presley VanWinkle, Leah Frederick and Gracie Mathes had two runs each, with the remaining coming from Keirsten Klein, Maliya Berry, Aylah Miller and Ella Mateer. The team had 11 hits total, with eight first-base runs and three two-base runs and nine runs batted in; none struck out when batting. Berry and Paisley VanWinkle had a stolen base each.

In the field, Megan Henrichs had eight putouts of the team’s 15, with Mathes having six.

Presley VanWinkle pitched four of the innings, throwing 47 times against 16 opponents. She allowed just one hit, one walk, two hit batters and struck out four. Henrichs pitched one inning. She threw 10 times against three opponents, striking out two.

The win over Moulton-Udell bumped Murray’s season to 20-6.

The Lady Mustangs took on the East Union Lady Eagles (4-21) on Monday in round one of Class 1A - Region 4 play.

RESULTS

July 1: Murray 10, Moulton-Udell 0

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Leah Frederick - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 2 ROE

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 HBP

Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 SF

Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 1 ROE

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Aylah Miller - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 RBI

Ella Mateer - 1 R

Team - 23 AB, 10 R, 11 H, 8 1B, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 1 SF, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 3 ROE

BASE RUNNING

Berry - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Kent - 1 SBA

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 10 R, 3 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 A

Mathes - 1 A, 6 PO

Megan Henrichs - 8 PO

Kent - 1 PO

Miller - 2 A

Team - 5 A, 15 PO

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 4.0 IP, 47 PC, 16 OAB, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 HB, 4 SO

Madison Henrichs - 1.0 IP, 10 PC, 3 OAB, 2 SO

Team - 5.0 IP, 57 PC, 19 OAB, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 HB, 6 SO