Murray track runs at Mount Ayr

Despite the train, Murray track ran at Mount Ayr on May 2, with the girls team taking 9th and the boys taking 6th.

Leksi Gannon placed first in both the 100- and 200m dashes, with times of 12.86 and 26.13. Keirsten Klein took third in the discus with a throw of 97-06.00, and fourth in the shot put with 30-08.75. The girls 4x400m relay team of Abby Chamberlain, Amaria Oswald, Kenzi Mongar and Kaycie Chamberlain ran for fourth with a time of 5:33.60.

The girls team had several season best times at Mount Ayr. Individual bests were Oswald in the 800m - 2:54.96, Abby Chamberlain in the 100- and 400m hurdles - 20.08 and 1:23.28, Kaycie Chamberlain in the 100m hurdles - 24.44, and the 4x400m team.

Jacob Keller jumped for second place in the high jump, coming in at 5-06.00. The boys 4x200m relay team took fourth, while the 4x100m relay, 800 sprint medley and distance medley all took fifth.

The Murray track teams competed at the Bluegrass Conference at Graceland University on Monday, and attend regionals at Mount Ayr Thursday night.

RESULTS

Girls

100m dash

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.86

18. Kenzi Mongar - 15.95

27. Rilea Eckels - 16.81

24. Arlette Esteban-Cabrera - 17.56

200m dash

1. Gannon - 26.13

9. Cova del Barco Subinas

800m dash

9. Amaria Oswald - 2:54.96

100m hurdles

9. Abby Chamberlain - 20.08

13. Kaycie Chamberlain - 24.44

400m lows

7. A. Chamberlain - 1:23.38

Shot put

4. Keirsten Klein - 30-08.75

20. Addie Eckels - 20-04.00

24. Anna Aschan - 17-02.50

Discus

3. Klein - 97-06.00

13. A. Eckels - 53-10.00

19. Aschan - 46-11.00

Long jump

14. Esteban-Cabrera - 11-03.50

4x100m relay

10. 59.24 ‘A’ (Oswald, Mongar, del Barcos Subinas, Gannon)

14. 1:07. 94 ‘B’ (Macee Penick, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x200m

11. 2:27.27 (Penick, R. Eckels, A. Eckels, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x400m relay

4. 5:33.60 (A. Chamberlain, Oswald, Mongar, K. Chamberlain)

Sprint medley

9. 2:24.79 (A. Chamberlain, K. Chamberlain, del Barco Subinas, Oswald)

Distance medley

9. 5:55.39 (Penick, R. Eckels, A. Eckels, Mongar)

Boys

100m

7. Grady Mongar - 13.12

8. Keaton Brammer - 13.36

18. Kenric Anderson - x15.01

200m

8. Jacob Keller - 26.65

10. Grady - 27.71

400m

1. Nolan Gannon - 1:03.15

10. Anderson - 1:18.78

Discus

20. Brock Heaberlin - 63-03.00

22. Colin Aschan - 56-08.00

High jump

2. Keller - 5-06.00

Long jump

7. Keegan Chew - 15-04.50

8. Seth McMurry - 15-03.00

Shot put

15. Aschan - 28-01.00

22. Heaberlin - 25-03.00

4x100m relay

5. 51.24 (Ayden Lamb, Mongar, Chew, Keller)

4x200m relay

4. 1:46.80 (Brammer, Lamb, McMurry, Keller)

800 sprint medley

5. 1:52.80 (Mongar, Lamb, Chew, Brammer)

Distance medley

5. 4:45.50 (Lamb, Chew, McMurry, Brammer)