Clarke girls tennis at SCC tournament

Clarke girls continue to reign as the South Central Conference tournament champions, with a doubles match between Clarke doubles teams of Maddy McCoy and Ava Hagen against Maisy McCoy and Marissa Bakley, with Maddy McCoy and Hagen the victors. Ali Henry placed second after a battle against Knoxville’s Janie Maasdam.

At the tournament, senior Hagen secured her 100th career win.

RESULTS

Singles

Janie Masdam, Knoxville, def. Ali Henry, Cl. - 6-4, 6-0

Henry, Cl., def. Natalie Collins, Kn. - 6-3, 6-2

Henry, Cl., def. Ava Allen, Centerville - 6-0, 6-1

Henry, Cl., def. Ryleigh Birchmier, Albia - 6-1, 6-3

Emily Glenn, Cl., def. Lily Cremer, Davis Co. - 6-2, 6-1

Veronica Hayes, Cent., def. Glenn, Cl. - 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2)

Glenn, Cl., def. Allen, Cent. - 2-4, 4-2, 1-0 (7-5)

Megan Teno, Albia, def. Glenn, Cl. - 4-2, 4-2

Doubles

Marissa Bakley/Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Marlea Cox/Iselyn Prevo, Kn. - 6-4, 6-4

Maddy McCoy/Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Kate Schneider/Mackenzie Karr, Kn. - 6-2, 6-1

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Alistyn Lawnson/Alyssa Rudd, Davis Co. - 6-1, 6-3

Bakley/Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Abby Warning/Culee Smith, Davis Co. - 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Bakley/Maisy McCoy, Cl. - 6-2, 6-1