Girls track at Tom Murr Invitational

Clarke and Murray girls track participated in the Tom Murr Invitational at Clarke on April 25, with Clarke placing third in Class A with 100 points, and Murray taking fifth in Class B with 49 points.

Clarke had several top five individual winners at the meet. Tory Henry placed first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.98, and Claire Jacobsen took first with a time of 12:34.00 in the 3000m. Finley Cooper placed second in the 100m hurdles, with a time of 17.54. Jacobsen placed second in the 1500m with a time of 5:48.90. Third place finishes went to Kya Thornton in both the 100m and 200m - 13.87 and 27.10. In fourth place were Reagan Fry in the 400m hurdles - 1:1736, Mallory Tidman in the discus - 78-11.00, and Victoria Rosales in the high jump with a height of 4-06.00

Team events for Clarke in first were the 4x100m shuttle hurdle team of Henry, Cooper, Aretzy Herrera and Fry. The 4x100 (Maisy McCoy, Tory Henry, Ali Henry and Thornton) and 4x200 teams (McCoy, Rosales, Ali Henry and Thornton) took second. The 4x800m placed third (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, Gabby Fry and Maizy Hill), the 4x400m fourth (Hill, Gabby Fry, Kadence Henry and Julia Langille), and the distance medley fifth (Herrera, Mumaw, Hill, Gabby Fry).

For the Murray girls, Keirsten Klein took first in the discus with a throw of 104-04.50, her season best. She also placed second in the shot put with a distance of 30-11.00. Amaria Oswald placed second in the 800m run with a time of 3:11.46. Cova del Barco Subinas took third in the 200m dash with a time of 32.98. Abby Chamberlain had her season best in the 100m hurdles, placing fourth with a time of 20.55. Individual fifth place finishes went to Oswald in both the 100- and 400m - 16.09 and 1:16.06 respectively.

In relay events, the sprint medley team of Macee Penick, Rilea Eckels, Chamberlain and Oswald placed fourth. The Distance medley of Penick, del Barco Subinas, Chamberlain and Kenzi Mongar took fifth.

RESULTS

Class A

Clarke

3. 100 pts

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 13.87

6. Victoria Rosales - 14.45

100m hurdles

1. Tory Henry - 16.98

2. Finley Cooper - 17.54

200m

3. Thornton - 27.10

400m

7. Piper Hertz - 1:19.74

400m hurdles

4. Reagen Fry - 1:17.36

6. Maddie Youngs - 1:36.73

1500m

2. Claire Jacobsen - 5:48.90

3000m

1. Jacobsen - 12:34.00

Discus

4. Mallory Tidman - 78-11.00

7. Ashlyn Crawford - 74-02.50

10. Maddie Sweeney - x61-09.00

High jump

4. Rosales - 4-06.00

Long jump

7. Fry - 13-07.50

11. Youngs - 12-00.25

12. Hertz - x10-10.00

Shot put

7. Crawford - 24-07.00

9. Sweeney - 24-00.00

10. Abbie Schlichte - x23-06.50

Spring medley

6. 2:16.60 (Cooper, Aretzy Herrera, Hertz, Kadence Henry)

4x100m relay

2. 54.08 (Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Ali Henry, Thornton)

4x200m relay

2. 1:55.35 (McCoy, Rosales, A. Henry, Thornton)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:12.32 (T. Henry, Cooper, Herrera, Fry)

4x400m relay

4. 5:11.56 (Maizy Hill, Gabby Fry, K. Henry, Julia Langille)

4x800m relay

3. 12:15.97 (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)

Distance medley

5. 5:27.95 (Herrera, Mumaw, Hill, G. Fry)

Class B

Murray

5. 49 pts

100m

5. Amaria Oswald - 16.09

7. Kenzi Mongar - 16.50

200m

3. Cova del Barco Subinas - 32.98

11. Arlette Esteban-Cabrera - 36.23

400m

5. Oswald - 1:16.06

100m hurdles

4. Abby Chamberlain - 20.55

800m

2. Oswald - 3:11.46

6. Mongar - 3:21.13

400m lows

6. Chamberlain - 1:29.78

Shot put

2. Keirsten Klein - 30-11.00

11. Addie Eckels - 20-04.50

12. Anna Aschan - 17-06.50

Discus

1. Klein - 104-04.50

10. Eckels - 45-04.50

12. Aschan - 43-08.00

Long jump

10. Esteban-Cabrera - 10-11.75

Sprint medley

4 (tie). 2:19.00 (Macee Penick, Rilea Eckels, Chamberlain, Oswald)

4x100m relay

6. 1:06.63 (Penick, R. Eckels, A. Eckels, del Barco Subinas)

4x200m relay

6. 2:29.35 (Penick, R. Eckels, A. Eckels, Esteban-Cabrera)

Distance medley relay

5. 5:57.17 (Penick, del Barco Subinas, Chamberlain, Mongar)