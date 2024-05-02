Murray @ Mt Ayr

The Murray Lady Mustangs took sixth place at the Chet Coed Relays at Mount Ayr on April 23.

Leksi Gannon took first place in the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes, setting a personal record in the 400m dash with a time of 59.76. In the 100 and 200m, she ran 12.75 and 26.12. Keirsten Klein took first in the discus with a throw of 92-07.00, and third in the shot put with a distance of 31-04.00.

The boys team did not place in the event.

RESULTS

GIRLS

100m

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.75

16. Cova del Barco Subinas - 15.65

29. Rilea Eckels - 17.85

200m

1. Gannon - 26.12

400m

1. Gannon - 59.76

9. Amaria Oswald - 1:14.48

400m lows

10. Abby Chamberlain - 1:27.56

800m

6. Oswald - 3:03.97

13. Kenzie Mongar - 3:18.89

100m hurdles

13. A. Chamberlain - 20.64

17. Kaycie Chamberlain - 24.95

Discus

1. Keirsten Klein - 92-07.00

2. Addie Eckels - 50-11.00

Shot put

3. Klein - 31-04.00

16. A. Eckels - 20-11.00

4x100m relay

10. 1:09.50 (Macee Penick, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, A. Eckels)

4x200m relay

10. 2:17.28 (Penick, del Barco Subinas, Mongar, Oswald)

4x400m relay

6. 5:43.70 (A. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, R. Eckels)

Sprint medley

10. 2:36.78 (Penick, K. Chamberlain, Oswald, R. Eckels)

Distance medley

6. 5:46.32 (Penick, del Barco Subinas, A. Chamberlain, Mongar)

BOYS

100m

22. Keaton Brammer - 13.18

24. Grady Mongar - 13.33

44. Kenric Anderson - x15.37

200m

15. Seth McMurry - 26.41

18. Mongar - 26.86

24. Anderson - x31.90

400m

22. Daniel Gard - 1:10.39

25. Anderson - 1:19.35

800m

15. Matteo Gagliardi - 2:33.13

Discus

42. Brock Heaberlin - 64-04

Long jump

16. Keegan Chew - 16-05.50

32. Gard - 12-07.00

Shot put

15. Austin Peterson - 38-03.00

48. Heaberlin - 23-01.00

4x100m relay

15. x52.98 (Josep Cebrian Requeni, Gagliardi, Peterson, Jacob Keller)

4x200m relay

10. 1:47.52 (Brammer, Cebrian Requeni, McMurry, Chew)

800 sprint medley

8. 1:53.65 (Mongar, Ayden Lamb, Cebrian Requeni, Keller)

Distance medley

11. 4:28.16 (Lamb, McMurry, Brammer, Keller)