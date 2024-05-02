Clarke tennis v. Southwest Valley

Clarke girls tennis swept Southwest Valley 8-1 on April 23. Their single loss came in the singles with Emily Glenn of Clarke against Ray Helvie of Southwest Valley, who overcame Glenn 8-0. The boys team struggled against the Timberwolves, falling 9-0.
RESULTS
Girls
Clarke 8, Southwest Valley 1
Singles
Maddy McCoy, Cl., def. Charlee Larsen, SWV - 8-3
Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Maddie Bevington, SWV - 8-6
Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Karissa Richey, SWV - 8-2
Marissa Bakley, Cl., def. Natalia Zimmerman, SWV - 8-3
Ali Henry, Cl., def. Layla Konecne, SWV - 8-0
Ray Helvie, SWV, def. Emily Glenn, Cl. - 8-0
Doubles
Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Larsen/Bevington, SWV - 8-1
Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Richey/Zimmerman, SWV - 8-4
Henry/Maisey White, Cl., def. Halvie/Olivia Kathikar, SWV - 8-5
Boys
Southwest Valley 9, Clarke 0
Singles
Evan Timmerman, SWV, def. JD Sitzman, Cl. - 8-0
Owen Paul, SWV, def. Nathaniel Rowe, Cl. - 8-0
Slate Goodvin, SWV, def. Casey Wade, Cl. - 8-4
Parker Boswell, SWV, def. Bryce Johnson, Cl. - 8-1
Lucas James, SWV, def. Jonathan Galvez, Cl. - 8-2
Matthew Means, SWV, def. Easton Brokaw, Cl. - 8-2
Doubles
Timmerman/Paul, SWV, def. Sitzman/Rowe, Cl. - 8-1
Goodvin/Boswell, SWV, def. Wade/Galvez, Cl. - 9-7
James/Quaid Eddy, SWV, def. Johnson/Brokaw, Cl. - 9-7