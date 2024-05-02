Clarke tennis v. Southwest Valley

Clarke girls tennis swept Southwest Valley 8-1 on April 23. Their single loss came in the singles with Emily Glenn of Clarke against Ray Helvie of Southwest Valley, who overcame Glenn 8-0. The boys team struggled against the Timberwolves, falling 9-0.

RESULTS

Girls

Clarke 8, Southwest Valley 1

Singles

Maddy McCoy, Cl., def. Charlee Larsen, SWV - 8-3

Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Maddie Bevington, SWV - 8-6

Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Karissa Richey, SWV - 8-2

Marissa Bakley, Cl., def. Natalia Zimmerman, SWV - 8-3

Ali Henry, Cl., def. Layla Konecne, SWV - 8-0

Ray Helvie, SWV, def. Emily Glenn, Cl. - 8-0

Doubles

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Larsen/Bevington, SWV - 8-1

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Richey/Zimmerman, SWV - 8-4

Henry/Maisey White, Cl., def. Halvie/Olivia Kathikar, SWV - 8-5

Boys

Southwest Valley 9, Clarke 0

Singles

Evan Timmerman, SWV, def. JD Sitzman, Cl. - 8-0

Owen Paul, SWV, def. Nathaniel Rowe, Cl. - 8-0

Slate Goodvin, SWV, def. Casey Wade, Cl. - 8-4

Parker Boswell, SWV, def. Bryce Johnson, Cl. - 8-1

Lucas James, SWV, def. Jonathan Galvez, Cl. - 8-2

Matthew Means, SWV, def. Easton Brokaw, Cl. - 8-2

Doubles

Timmerman/Paul, SWV, def. Sitzman/Rowe, Cl. - 8-1

Goodvin/Boswell, SWV, def. Wade/Galvez, Cl. - 9-7

James/Quaid Eddy, SWV, def. Johnson/Brokaw, Cl. - 9-7