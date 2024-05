Clarke girls golf traveled to Chariton for a girls invitational on April 22. The team scores 409 points to earn third place. Bridgette Henry placed in the top five with an 18-hole low score of 95, tying with Caelie Smith of Knoxville.

RESULTS

Team

3. Clarke - 409

18-hole low

5. Bridgette Henry - 95

7. Sophia Davis - 98

10. Dana Halsband - 107

13. Aleena Fry - 109

17. Allie Diehl - 111

22. Addison Farlow - 122