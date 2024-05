The Clarke boys soccer team won their second match of the season at home on April 22 against Grand View Christian. Alfredo Espinoza Garcia and Cristobal Andres had one goal each for the team’s two, and each with two successful shots on goal.

Clarke 2, Grand View Christian 2

Alfredo Espinoza Garcia - 1 goal, 2 pts, 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

Cristobal Andres - 1 goal, 2 pts, 1 shot, 1 shot on goal