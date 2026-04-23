April 9, 2026 police reports

An Osceola minor was cited for third-degree harassment March 17 at 220 Townline Road.

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Enrique McDonald-Mendez of Osceola was taken into custody March 17 at the intersection of East Clay and North Dewey streets on a Clarke County warrant.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for McDonald-Mendez’s arrest after he violated terms of his parole.

McDonald-Mendez was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was held on $10,000 cash only bond.

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Kurtis J. Minnick of Humeston was taken into custody March 17 at 777 Casino Drive on a Warren County warrant.

According to court documents, on Feb. 14, 2024, Minnick failed to appear in Warren County Court on the charges of possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Minnick was transported to the Warren County Jail and released on $1,000 cash bond March 18.

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Simple assault was reported March 20 at 800 N. Delaware St.

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An Osceola minor was cited March 19 for driving with a suspended license, possession under age and drug/narcotics violation.

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Rusty L. Throckmorton of Corydon was taken into custody March 21 in the 100 block of North Adams Street on a Clarke County warrant.

According to an Osceola Police report, on March 15, Throckmorton violated a no-contact order by going to the victim’s residence. While there, Throckmorton yelled and cursed at the victim who recorded the interaction. A warrant was issued for Throckmorton’s arrest March 18.

Throckmorton was transported to Clarke County Jail and released March 21 on $300 cash bond.