April 9, 2026 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-semi accident March 16 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Matthew Friend of Dallas, Georgia, was attempting to back a 2025 Volvo into a parking stall next to a legally parked 2023 Volvo. In doing so, Friend back into the other semi.

Damages are estimated at $2,000 and minor to the 2025 Volvo and $3,000 and functional to the 2023 Volvo.

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A possible vehicle malfunction caused an accident March 16 at 215 S. Main St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Kelly Ayers of St. Charles was traveling through the Osceola Fareway parking lot in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when she lost the ability to steer her vehicle. This caused Ayers to collide with a concrete pole, causing significant damage to her vehicle. A sign on top of the pole was slightly bent and a small amount of concrete chipped at the pole’s base.

Damages are estimated at $7,500 and disabling to the Jeep and $750 to the sign owned by Fareway.

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Property damage was reported after an accident March 18 at 803 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Luke Huff of Independence, Missouri, was at a tire shop intending to replace a tire on his 2016 Freightliner. When asked by staff to reposition his semi, Huff backed up and hit a fire hydrant in his blind spot. This broke the fire hydrant at the base and caused an air bag to break in the tractor.

Damages are estimated at $300 and minor to the Freightliner and $3,500 to the fire hydrant owned by Osceola Water Works.

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Minor damages were reported following a two-vehicle accident March 20 at 114 N. Main St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Robert Allen of Osceola had backed out of a parking stall in a 2013 Cana motorcycle and was intending to move forward when a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joann Morrison of Woodburn backed up and hit the front of the three-wheeled motorcycle. Allen stated he honked his horn prior to the collision which Morrison said she did not hear. Morrison advised officers that she had not seen Allen before backing up.

Damages are estimated at $2,000 to the Cana, $250 to the Chevrolet and minor to both.

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One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident March 21 on North Fillmore Street.

According to an Osceola Police report, Parker Truitt of Osceola was traveling northbound on Fillmore Street in a 1986 Jeep Wrangler when a westbound 2016 Ford F150 driven by Jesus Vargas Morales ran the stop sign at the alley north of 115 N. Fillmore St. and ran into the side of Truitt.

After hitting Truitt, Vargas Morales then ran into a telephone pole across the road from the alley. Vargas Moraleses informed police that his brakes weren’t working, which officers noted did not appear to work as the brake pedal went all the way to the floor.

Damages are estimated at $15,000 and disabling to the Ford and $10,000 and severe to the Jeep.

Vargas Morales was cited for not having insurance. No injuries were reported.