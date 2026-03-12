Feb. 26, 2026 police reports

Kimberly A. Werner, Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 6 at 220 Townline Road on the charge of public intoxication.

According to an Osceola Police report, Werner was at the Clarke County Jail to serve time where she was noted to be under the influence of alcohol with bloodshot eyes and an unsteady gait. Werner refused breath tests when offered.

Werner was released from the Clarke County Jail Feb. 7 on $300 bond.

Jose I. Flores Buenaventura, Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 6 at 2496 Highway 34 on a warrant for failure to appear.

According to court documents, Flores Buenaventura was to appear for arraignment Feb. 6 on the charge of driving while barred but failed to do so. Flores Buenaventura was arrested and transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released Feb. 7 after posting $3,000 surety bond.

Aggravated assault and vandalism were reported Feb. 3 at 420 S. Gustin St.

Swindle/confidence was reported at 310 N. Main St. on Feb. 3.

Harassment was reported Feb. 4 at 403 E. Ayers St.

Sergio Rosales-Nuñez, Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 8 in the 700 block of East McLane Street on a warrant.

A minor was referred to juvenile authorities for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, first offense, Feb. 3.

Thomas L. Dannen, Osceola, was taken into custody Feb. 3 at 220 Townline Road on the charges of gathering where controlled substances are used.

According to an Osceola Police report, on Jan. 20, a State of Iowa search warrant was executed at Dannen’s residence that resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia to include a working scale and drug packaging material.

Dannen was transported to Clarke County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Yarioska Rondon Cama, Creston, was arrested Feb. 4 in the 1000 block of Warren Avenue for driving while barred.

According to an Osceola Police report, Rondon Cama was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Feb. 4 and found to have a barred driver’s license.

Rondon Cama was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released Feb. 4 after posting $2,000 cash bond.

Larrion Taylor of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody Feb. 5 at the Warren County Jail in Indianola on two Clarke County warrants - one for fourth-degree theft and one for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony.

According to an Osceola Police report, on Jan. 10, Taylor and two accomplices entered Dollar General Store in Osceola and proceeded to load $500 onto three separate cash applications; this caused Dollar General a net loss of $1,500.

Taylor and accomplices also committed the same scam at several other Dollar General stores in Iowa. The three were identified in Clarinda by law enforcements wearing the same clothing as they had been in Osceola.

Taylor was transported to the Clarke County Jail and released after posting $10,000 surety bond Feb. 6.