Prepare now for severe weather

While Iowa experienced blizzards over the weekend, severe spring weather is not far off. As chances for more blizzards start to diminish, the annual Severe Weather Week kicks off Monday with a week of focus on different types of severe weather.

Recognized annually, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service have declared the week of March 23 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. The week serves to remind Iowans to be prepared and to stay informed for unpredictable Iowa weather.

“Severe weather doesn’t wait for us to be ready; it requires us to act now,” HSEM Director John Benson said in a statement. “The best time to plan for a tornado or a flood is today, while the skies are clear. By signing up for alerts and practicing your plan, you and your family will be ready to act safely when severe weather hits.”

Each day of the week will focus on a different type of severe weather event - lightning, tornado, preparedness, hail and wind and flood.

Monday

Lightning safety

According to the NWS, lightning strikes occur about 25 million times each year in the United States, killing about 20 people with hundreds more being severely injured. While lightning strikes are most common during the summer, they can happen any time of the year. If you are outside during a thunderstorm, NWS cautions there is no safe place to go, and if you hear thunder, you’re likely within striking distance, promoting their slogan “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

Tuesday

Tornado safety

Last year, there were 32 reported tornadoes in Iowa with 12 confirmed on July 11. This, however, was below the average of 50, and well below the record-setting 125 tornadoes in 2024. The NWS’s 2025 Iowa Tornado Summary states the first recorded tornado of the 2025 season occurred March 14 in Cedar County, with the final three tornadoes Aug. 18 in Grundy County.

Make sure to learn the difference between tornado terminology. A watch means tornadoes are possible in or near the area. A warning means a tornado has been sighted or is radar indicated. A tornado emergency is NWS’s highest alert, issued when a tornado has touched down and there is severe threat to human life and property.

Wednesday

Preparedness

Part of being prepared for severe weather comes in education about different elements of severe weather and having plans in place for when severe weather happens. A variety of resources exist to help people prepare - including lists, reminder and practices - found online at www.Ready.gov and the NWS’s website www.weather.gov.

Clarke County residents can sign up for NIXLE by texting their zip code to 888777 for text alerts, or visiting www.nixle.com and setting up an account for email alerts. Another option to stay in tune for the potential of severe weather is to sign up for Alert Iowa by visiting Smart911’s website - www.smart911.com/ - and follow the instructions. Clarke County Emergency Management’s Facebook page provides local updates for weather year-round.

Thursday

Hail and wind safety

With thunderstorms come not just strong winds, but also the chances of hail. A severe thunderstorm is defined as a storm “capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph,” both of which have the potential to cause severe damage to people and property.

Friday

Flood safety

During a flood event, waters can rise quickly and without warning, with floods attributing to more deaths each year than other thunderstorm-related hazards. According to the CDC, over half of flood-related deaths occur when vehicles are driven into hazardous flood waters. The next highest amount of deaths occur when people walk into or near to flood waters. The NWS says it only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars while trucks and SUVs require just 2 feet of rushing water.

Local safety reminders

Osceola Police Chief Marty Duffus reminded the public of two important terms to be mindful of during the months when severe weather is most likely to happen - a weather watch and a weather warning.

“Two important terms apply to spring and summer severe weather. The first term is watch. A weather watch means that conditions are favorable to have severe weather. It does not mean that severe weather is occurring or is imminent. We do not set off the sirens for a watch condition.

“The most important term, of course, is warning. When a warning is issued, it means severe weather, either tornado, hail or high winds, has occurred or is expected to occur here. When a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service for Osceola, the sirens are activated and will blow for three minutes. After three minutes they shut down.

“If we haven’t received the weather yet but the warning still exists for us, we will again activate the sirens to blow. Unfortunately, our sirens do not have an all-clear tone. Therefore, it is important for you to keep abreast of weather alerts by using our free NIXLE notification service and to news and weather reports on either radio or television,” Duffus said.

Clarke County Emergency Management Coordinator Byron Jimmerson reminds the public that outdoor warning sirens are intended to notify those people who are working or doing recreational activities outside to seek shelter and look at other forms of communication.

While people indoors may be able to hear the sirens based on their location and wind direction, once indoors they should look to other methods of communication such as radio, TV, weather radios, weather and other notification apps.

Weekly tornado siren testing in Clarke County began earlier this month, and will occur every Thursday at 9 a.m. The annual statewide tornado drill will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday.