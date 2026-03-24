Wright pleads guilty to two counts

originally pleading not guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter; leaving the scene of an accident - causing death or serious injury and failure to assist, 41-year-old Jacob R. Wright of Grand River changed his plea to guilty March 12 for two of the three charges. Courts accepted the his guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident - causing death or serious injury and failure to assist the same day.

Wright,Jacob (Contributed)

Wright’s charges stem from the Nov. 12 hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Elmer Borntrager of Murray. At the time of the collision, Borntrager was driving a horse-drawn buggy north on R15 south of Murray when the rear of the buggy was struck by a vehicle. This caused Borntrager to be ejected from the buggy, and he died at the scene from his injuries.

According to court documents, parts of the vehicle, later identified as a 2002 silver Chevrolet Cavalier, were left at the scene. Law enforcement found an abandoned vehicle Nov. 13 in rural Union County later identified as the vehicle involved in the collision. Upon further investigation, Wright was arrested Dec. 12 at his residence.

Originally held on $25,000 cash-only bond, Wright was granted a reduced bond of $17,000 cash or surety with conditions and released Jan. 12. For failing to follow the conditions of his pre-trial release, Wright was arrested and booked into the Clarke County Jail Jan. 22. On Feb. 19, the courts granted the $17,000 surety bond posted by Freebird Bail Bonds be revoked and exonerated, with Wright’s bond set at $20,000 cash only.

Wright’s sentencing hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Clarke County Courthouse. A plea agreement will be presented to the judge at that time. His bond will continue pending sentencing.

Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death is a Class C felony and failure to assist an aggravated misdemeanor.