Oct. 30, 2025 police reports

A drug/narcotics violation was reported Oct. 14 at 801 One Tribe Drive.

–––––

Violation of a no-contact order sent an Osceola man to jail Oct. 15.

According to court documents, officers responded to a welfare check where they located Francisco Manuel Gaspar and a female. As Manuel Gaspar and the female have a no contact order in effect, Manuel Gaspar was arrested.

On Oct. 16, Manuel Gaspar appeared before the court, where he entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

–––––

Third-degree harassment landed one man in jail Oct. 16.

According to court documents, Aaron Kern, Osceola, was seen on video opening a jar containing a material that was later noted to look and smell like feces. Kern was seen on video dumping the material on the door and floor of a residence. The persons within the residence told officers they had had altercations with Kern before.

Kern was subsequently arrested for third degree harassment, third degree criminal mischief and unlawful disposal of hazardous waste. He was released on $4,300 bond Oct. 16.

Kern appeared before the Clarke County Magistrate Oct. 21, where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of harassment. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Clarke County.

–––––

An Osceola man was arrested after failing to appear before the magistrate.

According to court documents, Timothy Wood was arrested Oct. 3 for interference with official acts when he did not stop at a stop sign while riding an e-bike and did not stop for police officers until they blocked him with their vehicle.

After posting bond $300 bond Oct. 3, Wood signed a promise to appear before the Clarke County Magistrate Oct. 14. When Wood failed to appear, the court issued a warrant for his arrest and set bond at $300 cash only. The warrant was executed Oct. 16 at N. Jackson and W. Webster streets. The bond was posted with a date to appear before the magistrate of Oct. 21.

On Oct. 21, Wood appeared before the court and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to pay a $250 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

–––––

A Mingo woman was cited with a summons to appear following a vehicle unlock that turned up a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Oct. 16, Sharletha Wiggins was found to be in possession of a used marijuana pipe and a glass jar containing marijuana in plain view when officers were unlocking her vehicle. Wiggins had a medical marijuana card, however, plant material is still illegal with the card.

Wiggins was issued a citation to appear for possession of a controlled substance - second offense - Nov. 4 at the Clarke County Courthouse.