Oct. 23, 2025 police reports

An Osceola man was arrested Oct. 10 in the 300 block of S. Fillmore St. for driving while barred.

According to court documents, officers observed Kyle Grimm driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. Grimm was known to officers to have a barred Iowa driver’s license; Grimm’s privilege to drive in the state until Feb. 9, 2028.

Grimm was arrested with bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.

–––––

Theft from building was reported Oct. 11 at 2400 College Drive.

–––––

Theft from Osceola Walmart, 2400 College Drive, landed one man in jail Oct. 12.

According to court documents, Ivan Tamargo, Lamoni, was observed by Walmart Asset Protection Officers taking two large cans of Busch Light into one of the restrooms. In there, Tamargo drank both of the cans, left them in the restroom and tried to leave the store.

When officers arrived and made contact with Tamargo, they noted he had bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech. Tamargo submitted to a preliminary breath test that resulted in a .136 BAC.

Tamargo was arrested for fifth-degree theft and public intoxication. He was released of his own recognizance Oct. 13.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 120 W. Logan St. on Oct. 10.

–––––

An Oct. 11 accident at 115 N. Fillmore St. resulted in one arrest for operating while under the influence.

According to court documents, Osceola officers responded to an accident where they met with a driver of a Ford Mustang, Luis Lopez Arbelaez of Osceola.

When talking with Lopez Arbelaez, officers noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. When asked if he had anything to drink, Lopez Arbelaez said he had drunk two beers. Lopez Arbelaez agreed to field sobriety testing, in which he was unable to stay upright and follow instructions. A breath test on the datamaster came back at .210.

Lopez Arbelaez was arrested for operating while under the influence - first offense. Bond in the amount of $1,000 was posted Oct. 13.

–––––

Theft was reported Oct. 9 at 300 S. Fillmore St.