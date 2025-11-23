Oct. 23, 2025 accident reports

Minor damages were reported following an accident Oct. 7.

According to an Osceola Police report, Todd Kucera, Allerton, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2015 Ram. Kucera was in the center turn lane to turn north, when his front passenger side was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Wilfredo Moreno Rojas of Osceola.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Ram and $2,500 to the Chevrolet.

–––––

Little information is known about a semi that was involved in a hit-and-run Oct. 8.

According to an Osceola Police report, the driver of a legally parked 2017 Freightliner was asleep in the sleeper of his truck at 2010 W. Clay St. when he was awoken to his semi being hit. The semi in a parking stall to the south of him was attempting to pull out when the back of the trailer hit the driver’s side of the Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner attempted to get the other driver to stop but was unable to do so.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and disabling to the Freightliner.

–––––

A hit-and-run was reported Oct. 11 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Chong Lim, Johnston, was following a semi west on Clay St. in a 2013 Lexus RX350. As they were passing the Pilot Travel Center, the semi stopped in the roadway and began to back up, hitting the front bumper of Lim’s car. The semi then pulled into the parking lot, turned around and headed back east without stopping. Lim was unable to get a plate number off of the semi, and there were no store cameras to help identify it.

Damage to the Lexus is estimated at $1,500 and minor.

–––––

No injuries were reported after an accident Oct. 12 at 510 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Calleen Allen, Osceola, was in the HyVee Pharmacy drive thru lane in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. In front of Allen was a 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Todd Kale of Osceola. When Kale backed up, he struck the front of Allen’s vehicle causing damage to the right front bumper.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the Chevrolet, $150 to the Ford and minor to both.