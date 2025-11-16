Oct. 16, 2025 police reports

Edgar Garcia Flores, Osceola, was arrested Oct. 1 at 921 Roosevelt Blvd. for OWI - first offense.

According to court documents, Garcia Flores was stopped on suspicion of possession of stolen property and for having run a stop sign at the intersection of 240th and Clay streets.

When officers made contact with Garcia Flores, they noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage as well as an open can of Bud Light in the vehicle. Garcia Flores consented to and failed sobriety testing with a PBT of 0.114. Garcia Flores consented to giving a breath specimen on datamaster with results indicating a BAC of 0.135.

Garcia Flores was released Oct. 1 after posting $1,000 cash bond and signing a promise to appear.

–––––

Theft from building was reported Oct. 4 at 2400 College Drive.

–––––

Three separate drug/narcotic violations were reported at 801 Tribe Drive on Oct. 2.

–––––

A Weldon man was arrested Oct. 4 for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Osceola Police officers ran a license plate while patrolling at West Lake in Osceola. The registered owner of one vehicle, Zachary Guetherman, came back as a barred driver with eight withdrawals in effect.

Officers sat in the patrol car doing stationary patrol while watching the exit of West Lake when they saw Guetherman’s vehicle exit the parking area onto West Clay Street, the driver being a man who matched Guetherman’s description.

Officers stopped the vehicle and verified Guetherman was the driver. After dispatch verified Guetherman was barred from driving, he was arrested.

–––––

A man on an e-bike was arrested for interference with official acts on Oct. 3 at the intersection of West Clay and North Temple Street.

According to court documents, Timothy Wood, Osceola, was driving north on an e-bike at the intersection of Lincoln and Washington streets when he did not stop at a stop sign. Officers activated their emergency lights, and Wood continued north. Officers then activated their sirens and Wood still did not stop.

At the intersection of Clay and Temple, officers used their patrol car to obstruct Wood who then stopped. He was subsequently arrested.

–––––

Samuel Cardenas-Quintana, Des Moines, was arrested Oct. 6 at the intersection of Norman Street and Highway 69 for possession of a controlled substance - first offense.

According to court documents, Osceola Police initiated a traffic stop during which Cardenas-Quintana handed a clear plastic baggie with a great leafy substance in it to officers. The substance field-tested positive for marijuana.

–––––

Violation of a no-contact/protective order landed one man in jail Oct. 2.

According to court documents, on Sept. 15, Jacob Cross, Osceola, contacted the protected party via Google Voice and text messaging.

The call was recorded and the text messages saved and printed. Cross stated his name in the correspondence and stated he wanted to fight one of the victim’s friends, sexually assault the friends’ children and then the friend. Cross also stated he wanted to shoot the victim’s friend in the face.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 19, and he was arrested at 220 Townline Road. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety at the initial appearance Oct. 2. Cross entered a plea of not guilty and posted $30 cash bond Oct. 2.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

–––––

A Palo Alto County man is in jail for failure to comply with jail sentence.

According to court documents, on Oct. 23, 2023, Michael Chamberlain, Ruthven, was sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for time served, completion of a substance abuse evaluation and to follow all treatment recommendations following an arrest for domestic abuse assault - third of subsequent offense. As of March 11, 2025, there was nothing on file to show he had completed the required evaluation or treatment, and he had only served 18 of 22 days.

A warrant for Chamberlain’s arrest was executed Sept. 30 at 114 N. Main St. He was released from custody following the completion of his sentence.