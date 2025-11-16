Oct. 16, 2025 accident reports

Minor damage was caused after an accident in a parking lot Oct. 1.

According to an Osceola Police report, James Canney, Weldon, hit a legally parked 2016 Chevrolet Equionox when pulling into a parking stall at Southern Hills Specialty Care in a 1999 Ford F150. $500 in damages was estimated to both vehicles.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Oct. 2 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Interstate 35 southbound ramp.

According to an Osceola Police report, Martin Andrew, Davis City, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 while Carla Willis, Creston, was stopped at the Interstate 35 southbound offramp in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse.

When Willis pulled from the stop sign onto the highway, she ran into Andrew. This caused damage to the right rear tire and wheel well area to Andrew’s truck and front bumper damage to Willis’.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to both, with disabling damage to the Chevrolet and functional damage to the Buick.

–––––

A hit-and-run was reported Oct. 3.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jonathan Olson, Osceola, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 in a 2006 Toyota Scion XA. When he entered the Highway 34/69 intersection on a green light, he collided with an eastbound pickup that was turning left. Olson attempted to apply his brakes to avoid a collision but was unable to stop in time, striking the passenger side rear area with the passenger side front of his vehicle.

Olson stated he pulled into a nearby parking lot and met with the driver o the truck. The driver got out, examined his truck and said he had no damage and that the accident was his fault. He then drove off without exchanging any kind of information.

Security footage was obtained from a nearby businesses seemed to agree with Olson’s version of events, but it appeared that the truck did not have a front license plate to gather further information.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 and functional to the Toyota.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident Oct. 3 at 105 Ariel Circle.

According to an Osceola Police report, Cheryl Wilson, Murray, was traveling west through the Osceola Travel Plaza parking lot in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Creston teenager backed into her. The teen driver told officers that he did not see Wilson coming due to a vehicle parked next to him.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Volkswagen, $1,500 to the Pontiac and minor to both.

–––––

Property damage was reported after an Oct. 4 accident.

According to an Osceola police report, Douglas Lear, Osceola, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 when he began to turn right into the Casey’s parking lot, 100 W. McLane St., to get fuel. The sun was in his eyes as he began to turn, and he collided with a line pole located near the entrance.

This caused damage to the front bumper area of the Dodge, and the light pole was pushed over with the light on top also damaged.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and functional to the Dodge and $1,000 to the light pole owned by Casey’s General Store.