Clarke County Hospital Seeking Volunteer SHIIP Counselors

Navigating Medicare and related health insurance can be confusing and overwhelming. Understanding the application process, exploring coverage options, and evaluating the implications of your choices can feel daunting. The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), a free health insurance counseling service from the Iowa Insurance Division, helps Iowans make informed decisions about their Medicare healthcare options. Sponsored locally by Clarke County Hospital, SHIIP/SMP relies on trained volunteer counselors to provide this invaluable support to the community.

Volunteer Opportunities Now Available in Clarke County

More than 350 trained SHIIP/SMP volunteers assist thousands of individuals each year through one-on-one counseling, community education, and special outreach projects. However, there is an increasing need for more counselors, especially in Clarke County. Clarke County Hospital is currently seeking additional Volunteer SHIIP Counselors to help provide this valuable education and support to local residents.

Over the past year, Liz Cain has served as a SHIIP counselor at Clarke County Hospital, volunteering her time to help community members better understand their Medicare options. Through this role, she has assisted many individuals as they navigate the complex Medicare system, helping them access accurate information so they can make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

Reflecting on her experience, Liz shared, “Being a SHIIP counselor has been very rewarding. It has allowed me to meet and assist so many wonderful people. The greatest reward has been helping clients navigate the complex Medicare system and providing them accurate information to make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. The appreciation clients show often cannot be put into words; their smiles say it all.”

If you thrive on problem solving, love learning new skills and find purpose in helping people, you may be a great match for this role. Ideal candidates are skilled in using computers, comfortable working with diverse populations, and can serve as objective and trusted sources of information. Volunteers receive comprehensive training and ongoing resources to ensure they are well-prepared for counseling and community education efforts. You’ll have the tools you need to confidently help others navigate their Medicare benefits and options.

Become a Volunteer SHIIP Counselor

Ready to make a difference? Become a SHIIP/SMP volunteer counselor and help Iowans take control of their healthcare decisions. To learn more about this volunteer opportunity, please visit SHIIP.iowa.gov/get-involved , or click here to apply directly.

If you have further questions about becoming a SHIIP Counselor, please email SarahDarby, PR Coordinator at Clarke County Hospital, at 641-342-5090 or at sdarby@clarkehosp.org.