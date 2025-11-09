Oct. 9, 2025 police reports

A Des Moines woman was arrested after shoplifting notebooks.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23 Tanya Patterson was observed by an Osceola Walmart asset protection employee shoplifting notebooks, a total value of $12.50.

Patterson was released of her own recognizance Sept. 24.

–––––

Robert M. Jones, Osceola, was arrested Sept. 28 at 116 E. Webster St. for violation of a no contact/protective order.

According to court documents, on Sept. 28 Osceola police officers observed Jones in violation of his no contact order at The Broken Spoke; both Jones and the protected party were seated next to one another in a booth. A no contact order had been issued Jan. 23, 2022 and was still in effect.

Jones was released on his own recognizance Sept. 28.

–––––

An animal bite was reported Sept. 28 at 263 Manor Drive.