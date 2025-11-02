Oct. 2, 2025 police reports

An Afton man was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant for third degree theft and additionally charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, Nicholas Crenshaw attempted to return a Hart 40volt battery chainsaw to Walmart in Osceola. A receipt showed that Crenshaw had purchased the chainsaw on Aug. 26 at Walmart in Creston. However, the chainsaw appeared to be very used. The Osceola Walmart manager noted that the serial number on the chainsaw Crenshaw was attempting to return did not match the serial number on the receipt, and he was denied the return. A few hours later, Crenshaw returned to try again to return the chainsaw and was able to do so with a different associate; he was given $196 back.

Walmart’s asset protection employee was later able to review the video and the chainsaw. He noted that Crenshaw was able to peel the serial number off of the new chainsaw and apply it to the one he was returning. The chainsaw was found to be very dirty and discolored, missing a nut and without the charger. The serial number sticker was unusually clean for the condition fo the rest of the tool.

A warrant for Crenshaw’s arrest was served Sept. 11. At the time of the arrest, Crenshaw had in his pocket a black glass pipe with marijuana residue and a needle that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,000, with a 10% posting available until initial appearance.

Crenshaw was released on $200 bond and promise to appear Sept. 11.

On Sept. 26, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson entered trial information against Crenshaw for the crime of theft in the third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 9. Crenshaw was convicted of fifth degree theft in Union County on Dec. 2, 2009 and fourth degree theft in Union County on April 6, 2018.

–––––

Harassment was reported Sept. 15 at 218 E. Vine St.

–––––

Rose Joseph, Osceola, was arrested Sept. 17 at 1808 Daisy Lane for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, Osceola officers responded to a report of a domestic in progress. Joseph stated that the male victim had wanted to see her phone as he did not trust her. She gave him the phone, then wanted it back. While trying to get her phone, the victim grabbed her shirt and pushed her away. She then bit him a couple of times trying to get away, then re-engaged the victim to get her phone once he’d let her go. The victim had bite marks on his hands as well as a scratch mark on his neck.

Joseph was arrested, and a temporary no contact order was filed Sept. 18. She was released on her own recognizance Sept. 18.

On Sept. 25, the victim filed a letter with the court asking that the charges against Joseph be dismissed and the no contact order removed. On Sept. 26, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson entered trial information against Joseph for the crime of domestic abuse assault - causing injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor offense. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 9.