Sept. 11, 2025 accident reports

Little information is known following a hit and run that occurred in late August.

According to an Osceola Police report, on the afternoon of Aug. 28, the owner of a legally parked 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 300 block of S. Fillmore St. reported their vehicle had been hit, or possibly backed into. Police spoke with neighbors and checked for surveillance cameras but found no leads.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and minor to the Pontiac.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following an accident Sept. 1 on South Fillmore St.

According to an Osceola Police report, the owner of a 2021 Nissan SUV was parked outside of 222 S. Fillmore St. waiting to pick up a passenger from the residence.

While waiting, a 2006 Dodge R350 driven by a Weldon minor traveling southbound passed the Nissan and hit the driver’s side mirror. The driver of the Nissan stated the Dodge had met an oncoming vehicle when attempting to go around. The driver of the Dodge stated he had tried to get over far enough so that the car traveling north and he would not sideswipe each other. In doing so, he got too close to the Nissan and his fender well hit the Nissan’s mirror.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Nissan and $100 to the Dodge.