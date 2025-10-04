Sept. 4, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following a car v. semi accident Aug. 18 on E. Webster Street.

According to an Osceola Police report, Johnathon Davis, Ottumwa, was headed north on Park Street in a 2023 Mack semitrailer and attempting to turn west onto Webster Street. When executing his turn, he struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ricky Wright of Woodburn, who was stopped at a stop sign facing east.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Mack, $2,000 to the Chevrolet and minor to both.

–––––

Minor damages were reported from an accident on S. Kossuth Street Aug. 18.

According to an Osceola Police report, an employee of Clarke Elementary School had parked her 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lane on S. Kossuth Street at approximately 8 a.m. and left for the day at approximately 3:30 p.m. When she left, she noticed she had damage to the driver’s side front of her vehicle that had not been there that morning.

The next day, officers reviewed video footage at the school. They noted there were contractors working at the building, and one of the vehicles, a 2025 Ram Promaster 1500, attempted to enter the parking lane in front of the Chevrolet by parallel parking. The Ram appeared to cut into the parking spot too soon and hit the front driver’s side of the Chevrolet with the Ram’s passenger rear. The driver was then observed picking up a piece that broke off of the Ram.

Damage is estimated at minor to both, with an estimated $3,000 to the Chevrolet and $1,500 to the Ram.

–––––

Damages were reported after a semi hit a car Aug. 20 on Highway 34.

According to an Osceola Police report, Harlan Miller of Lenox was coming off of the Interstate 35 southbound ramp in a 2021 Peterbilt intending to turn left onto Highway 34. At the same time, Zachary Halferty of Humeston was stopped in the median waiting to turn off of Highway 34 onto the southbound Interstate 35 ramp in a 2005 Buick LaSabre. As Miller pulled across the westbound lane of Highway 34 traffic, the rear axle of his trailer ran into the rear of Halferty’s car.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and functional to the Buick and no damages to the Peterbilt.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-car accident Aug. 21.

According to an Osceola Police report, Maria Toney of Osceola had come to a stop at the stop sign of Southwest Blvd. and Highway 34 in a 2022 Kia Forte; she was in the righthand lane. Behind Toney was a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald Bowers of Altoona.

Toney began to pull forward to enter the highway, but saw a vehicle coming from the west and stopped to wait. This caused Bowers to drive into the back of Toney’s car; he advised that he did not see Toney stop again as he was looking at oncoming traffic.

Damage is estimated at $3,500 to the Kia and $2,500 to the Chevrolet, with both listed as minor. Toney was assessed by EMS but declined transport to the hospital.

–––––

No injuries were reported following an accident Aug. 22.

According to an Osceola Police report, Caleb Shelton of Garden Grove had been pulling off of W. McLane Street to turn south onto Furnas Drive in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, a 2019 Cadillac XT5 driven by Myrna Hays of Murray was traveling west through the intersection of Jefferys Drive and Furnas Drive after having stopped at a stop sign. Shelton struck Hays, resulting in damage to the left front bumper of the Chevrolet and the right front tire and wheel well area of the Cadillac.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 and minor to the Chevrolet and $5,000 and disabling to the Cadillac.

–––––

A U-turn on Aug. 25 resulted in damages to one trailer and one SUV.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jeffrey Seward, Lucas, was traveling east on Highway 34 in the lefthand lane in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer. Seward noted a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lydia Camawitheam of Brooklyn, New York, was coming in his direction and made a U-turn to enter the righthand lane. Camawitheam’s right turn signal was activated, leading Seward to believe Camawitheam would be turning right onto Warren Avenue. As Seward passed Camawitheam, she suddenly made a lefthand turn into the side of Seward’s trailer. This caused damage to the trailer fender and popped a trailer tire.

Camawitheam told officers that she pulled out of the Casey’s parking lot traveling west on Highway 34 in the eastbound lanes. Realizing her mistake, she made a U-turn. Still needing to go west, Camawitheam was going to make a left turn at the Warren Avenue and Highway 34 intersection to do so. Camawitheam stated that she looked but did not see any other vehicles as she executed a lefthand turn from the righthand lane.

For an unsafe turn or failure to give signal, Camawitheam was issued a citation. Damage is estimated at $1,200 and minor to Seward’s trailer and $5,000 and disabling to the Equinox. No injuries were reported.