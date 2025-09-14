Aug. 14, 2025 accident reports.

No citations were issued following an accident Aug. 1 on Southwest Blvd.

According to an Osceola Police report, Faith Oaks, Murray, was stopped at the stop sign of Southwest Blvd and Highway 34 in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse waiting to turning east onto the highway. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jeremy Vaughn of Lamoni pulled up behind Oaks, hitting the back left corner of her vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and minor to both vehicles.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following an Aug. 2.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2024 Ford Escape was legally parked and unoccupied on the east side of the alley/driveway of the Broken Spoke, 116 E. Webster St. Jorge Ivan Uco Polanco, Osceola, was backing out of a spot on the west side of the alley/driveway in a 2009 Kia Borrego when he backed into the passenger side front door of the Ford.

This caused damage to the Kia’s front bumper and the Ford’s front passenger door. Damages are estimated at minor to both, with $1,500 estimated to the Kia and $2,000 to the Ford.