July 31, 2025 accident reports

One person was transported to the hospital following an accident July 8.

According to an Osceola police report, Gloria Kokes of West Des Moines was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2016 Lexus RX350. As she exited the interstate at mile marker 33, she drove off the road entering the ditch on the south side of the off-ramp. She then ramped up and over the on-ramp traveling in a west-southwest direction. The vehicle came to stop in the ditch.

Kokes told officers that she was experiencing back pain and was transported to Clarke County Hospital via Clarke County EMS.

Damage is estimated at $20,000 and severe/totaled to the Lexus.

–––––

No citations were issued following a fender-bender July 9.

According to an Osceola police report, Kathryn Havard, Osceola, was at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 34 and Interstate 35 northbound on-ramp in a 2018 Toyota Rav. Behind Havard in a 2022 Audi was Bruce Harris of Osceola. Havard proceeded to turn east and then stopped, causing Harris to rear-end her.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and minor to both vehicles.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a car v. motorcycle accident July 13.

According to an Osceola Police report, Timothy Wilson of Bloomfield was traveling east on Highway 34 on a 2018 Harley Davidson. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Frances Reynolds, Osceola, was at a stop sign at the intersection of S. Park St. and Highway 34. Reynolds did not see Wilson as she pulled away from the stop sign to proceed north.

Unable to stop or avoid a collision, Wilson hit the front driver’s side fender area of the Equinox which caused the motorcycle to flip over. An ambulance was called to the scene to asses Wilson’s passenger who was complaining of leg pain, but refused transport to the hospital.

Damage is estimated at $6,000 and disabling to the Harley Davidson and $4,000 and functional to the Chevrolet.