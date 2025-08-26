July 3, 2025 police reports

Hidie Lemon, Macksburg, was arrested June 17 at the Clarke County Jail, 220 Townline Road, on a Clarke County warrant.

According to court documents, on May 16 Lemon picked up a wallet that had been lost at Lakeside Hotel Casino; the wallet was found laying on the sidewalk directly outside the casino’s main doors. Lemon made no attempt to turn the wallet over the Lakeside staff or the authorities, instead placing the wallet in her purse, getting in her vehicle and leaving.

A warrant was issued May 19 for fourth degree theft and served June 17.

$100 bond was posted June 18 and promise to appear.

Joshua Hutton, Creston, was arrested in the 2000 block of West McLane Street on June 16 for operating while under the influence - third or subsequent offense.

According to court documents, Hutton was observed running a stop sign and impeding traffic. A traffic stop was made, and officers observed Hutton to have slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Hutton was also found to have a revoked driver’s license through the state of Missouri.

Hutton was transported to Clarke County Jail where field sobriety tests were done, and a datamaster test showed a .179 blood alcohol concentration.

Bond was posted June 17 in the amount of $500.

Carlos Ruiz Vasquez, Osceola, was arrested June 19 at 104 S. Park St. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, a person wanted to report domestic violence to Osceola Police. The victim stated that they were in a relationship with Ruiz Vasquez and lived together. In May, the two had been fighting over a phone, when Ruiz Vasquez grabbed the victim causing bruising to both arms, hands and left side of face.

Diedra Scanlan, Osceola, was arrested in the 400 block of South Ridge Road on June 19 for operating while under the influence - first offense.

According to court documents, officers were notified of a possible intoxicated female pounding the windows of KFC/Taco Bell, 107 Ariel Circle, at approximately 11:33 p.m. on June 18. The female then left in a vehicle that was stopped by officers in the 1200 block of W. McLane Street; the female driver was identified as Scanlan.

Officers could smell the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Scanlan’s breath, and her eyes appeared watery and droopy. Scanlan was asked to step out of her vehicle, where she was observed to be unsteady on her feet and slurring her words. She refused a standardized field sobriety test and providing a sample of breath for PBT testing.

She was additionally cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

Daniel Rater, Woodburn, was arrested on a warrant June 20 in the 500 block of S. Vine St. in Leon.

According to court documents, on May 13 Rater was observed driving in the 1900 block of Clarke-Lucas Ave. by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch advised that Rater had a barred license and 13 withdrawals.

Sheriff deputies attempted to pull Rater over, but a vehicle in front of Rater was causing a lot of dust. Deputies could not determine if Rater was eluding them, but then passed the vehicle in front of him on a hill onto 500th St. in Lucas County.

Deputies continued to follow Rater with lights and sirens until they lost sight of him as he turned onto a Level B road and dust settled.

A request for an arrest warrant was filed May 14 for driving while barred and eluding - second offense.

Juan Magallanes Alanis, Osceola, was arrested at 1729 Truman Road on June 21 for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, Magallanes Alanis and the victim were having a verbal argument that turned physical. Magallanes Alanis bit the victim’s right hand and wrist area leaving marks, and grabbed the victim’s arms causing pain, swelling and redness.

Theft from building was reported at 114 N. Main St. on June 20.