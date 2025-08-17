July 17, 2025 accident report, 2025

No citations were issued following an accident June 30.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers were called to the parking lot of a Casey’s store. Surveillance footage showed a 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited entering the parking lot and a male passenger exited the vehicle to go inside the store. The video showed a male driver and female passenger. When the male passenger returned and got back in the car, the Chrysler backed into a white Chevy Trailblazer and then left. The Chrysler did not have registered plates, but orange Byrider plates on the front.

Officers were able to locate a car matching the description from the surveillance tape on July 4, and made contact with a teenage male. The teen identified the car as belonging to his girlfriend, but that he had been driving. He acknowleged knowing that he’d hit the Chevy, but had been scared the left the scene.

Damage is estimated at $500 and minimal to the Chrysler and $2,000 and minor to the Chevy.