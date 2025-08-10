July 10, 2025 accident reports

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident June 26.

According to an Osceola Police report, Cindi Ford, Woodburn, was traveling westbound through the intersection of McLane and Main streets in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado; Ford had a green light. At the same time, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an Osceola 17-year-old was intending to turn north onto Main Street from McLane Street.

As the teen turned, Ford ran into the Jeep. This caused damage to the front bumper area of the Chevrolet and the right side doors of the Jeep. The teenager admitted to responding officers that they’d been trying to beat the Chevrolet through the intersection.

Damage is estimated as functional to both, with an estimate of $3,000 in damages to the Chevrolet and $7,000 to the Jeep.

Little information is known following a hit and run that occurred June 24 at the Osceola Municipal Airport, 1754 270th Ave.

According to an Osceola Police report, an unknown person struck a light pole at the Osceola airport that caused the pole to fall over. The driver then continued forward and struck a sign that knocked it over as well. The driver then continued out of the driveway onto 270th Ave. and left the scene. Tracks in the grass appeared to be from a dually pickup, but no vehicle parts were left behind.

Property damage is estimated at $5,000 to the light pole owned by Clarke Electric and $1,000 to the sign/post owned by Osceola Airport.