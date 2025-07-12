June 12, 2025 accident reports

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident May 27.

According to an Osceola police report, Lislie Antencio Martinez, Osceola, was traveling west on East Ayers Street in a 2015 Dodge Journey. Antencio Martinez stopped at the intersection of West Ayers and North Main streets, intending to turn south onto North Main Street. At the same time, a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Dustin Taylor of Osceola was headed south on North Main Street.

Antencio Martinez did not see Taylor as she turned into the intersection, running into him, causing severe damage to both vehicles. She was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability during an accident.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the Dodge and the Ford.

–––––

No injuries were reported following an accident May 28.

According to an Osceola police report, Raymond Woodrey of Morton, Illinois, was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 2024 Ram 1500, while a 2017 Freightliner with a grain trailer driven by Leonard Brown of Humeston was in the center turn lane waiting to turn north onto Park Street; there was another semi behind him. After an uninvolved vehicle passed, Brown began to turn. Woodrey could not see the intended direction of Brown’s travel, and thought that both semis were temporarily parked in the center lane. He proceeded west in his lane as Brown turned and the two collided.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and minor to the Ram and $0 to the Freightliner.

–––––

An Osceola man was life-flighted to Des Moines in a car v. cyclist accident May 29.

According to an Osceola police report, Isaac West, Osceola, was traveling east on Truman Road in a 2018 Audi A6 and went to turn north onto Warren Court. He did not see a unicycle being driven west on Truman Road by Marcus Jaurigue, Osceola. West began to turn in front of Jaurigue and was unable to stop. The two collided, causing extensive vehicle damage and injury to Jaurigue.

Jaurigue, who was wearing a helmet, was transported via EMS Air to Des Moines.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and functional to the Audi.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following an accident May 29.

According to an Osceola police report, Denver Overton, Osceola, was headed east on Highway 34 in a 2017 Ford F350 with a trailer attached; he was traveling in the right lane. In the left lane was a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Katrina Henderson of Van Wert. As the two lanes began to merge into one, Henderson started to merge into the right lane behind Overton and struck the left rear of the trailer with the front of her car. This caused heavy damage to the Mustang and paint scuffs to the trailer.

Damage is estimated at $100 and minor to the trailer and $3,000 and disabling to the 2004 Ford.

–––––

According to an Osceola police report, on May 30 Eric Hites, Osceola, was backing out of a parking stall at 715 W. McLane St. in a 2002 Buick LeSabre. As he did so, he backed into a legally parked 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

Damage is estimated at $500 and minor to the Buick and $2,000 and functional to the Chevrolet.

–––––

Minor damages reported following an accident May 30 in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a legally parked 2022 Freightliner was asleep in his bunk. Next to him was a 2022 Freightliner driven by a man from Fresno, California. As the driver went to leave his parking spot, he didn’t have enough room to make a right turn and struck the passenger-side mirror and fender of the parked semi.

Damage is estimated at $4,000 and minor to the stationary Freightliner and $100 and minor to the moving Freightliner.