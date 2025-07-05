June 5, 2025 police reports

Alex Boles, Lubbock, Texas, was arrested at 777 Casino Drive on May 24 for public intoxication.

–––––

John Miller, Leon, was arrested May 25 at 1120 Jeffreys Dr. for public intoxication.

–––––

Christian Campuzano-Molina, West Liberty, was arrested May 23 in Muscatine on a Clarke County warrant for identity theft. Campuzano-Molina unlawfully obtained and used the identity of another person to gain employment in the United States.

–––––

Theft was reported May 24 at 263 Manor Drive.

–––––

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested May 23 at 232 W. Garfield St. on two charges of first degree harassment.

–––––

A Chariton minor was referred to juvenile custody for shoplifting that occurred at 2400 College Drive on May 23.

–––––

Theft was reported May 22 at 2010 W. Clay St.

–––––

Roxanne Hurtado, Osceola, was arrested May 22 at 777 Casino Drive for domestic abuse assault - first offense. According to court documents, Hurtado and a male got into an altercation in which Hurtado hit him in the face with her cellular phone and tore his shirt.