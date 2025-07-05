June 5, 2025 accident reports

No injuries were reported following an accident May 21.

According to an Osceola police report, Heidi Hembry, Osceola, was headed east through the intersection of Warren Ave. and Highway 34 in a 2018 Ford Explorer. Hembry stated she had a green light. At the same time, a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jorge Arias Milanes was headed west on Highway 34 and intended turn south onto Warren Ave.; he said he had a green arrow. However, it is not possible for the arrow to be green if the opposite direction has a green light.

As Hembry continued east and Arias Milanes turned south, the two collided.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and disabling to the Ford and $2,000 and minor to the Honda.

–––––

Property damage was reported following a single-vehicle accident May 22.

According to an Osceola police report, Stephanie Vazquez, Osceola, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2012 Kia Sorento. Vazquez started to go around a concrete truck where the eastbound lanes change from two to one. This caused her to go off the right shoulder of Highway 34.

When Vazquez left the roadway, she struck a stop sign at the frontage road at Jeffreys Dr., went into the ditch and continued east. She then struck some bushes and large bunches of grass in front of American State Bank as she continued through the ditch. Vazquez then came out of the ditch and struck a retaining wall at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Ridge Road that caused her to come to a stop.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and severe to the Kia, $400 to the stop sign owned by the State of Iowa, $600 to plants owned by American State Bank and $1,000 to the retaining wall owned by the City of Osceola.