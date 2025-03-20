Feb. 13 police reports

Devin Price, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 28 at 510 S. Temple St. for two violations of probation.

–––––

Derek Folwer, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 28 in the 300-block of S. Kossuth St. for driving while barred.

–––––

Michael Cox, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 329 E. Grace St. for driving while barred and operative a vehicle without owner’s consent.

–––––

Terry Naab, Des Moines, was arrested on Jan. 31 in the 600-block of E. Logan St. for public intoxication.

–––––

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 232 W. Garfield St. on a warrant.

–––––

Leah Hayes, Lorimor, was arrested on Feb. 3 in the 1000-block of Highway 34 on a warrant for two counts of third degree theft and conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony.

–––––

Other theft was reported at 206 N. Jackson St. on Jan. 29.

–––––

Theft from building was reported on Jan. 31 at 117-13 Mateer Dr.

–––––

Abraham Kormoh, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 3 in the 1100-block of W. McLane St. for not having a valid driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, first offense.