Feb. 20 accident reports

No citations were reported on Feb. 4 following an accident in the Walmart parking lot, 2400 College Dr.

According to an Osceola police report, Cassandra Edwards, Lamoni, was traveling south through the parking lot in a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan. At the same time, Abel Garcia of Osceola was traveling west in a 2010 Ford F150. Edwards was not paying attention and did not stop for Garcia, running into the passenger side of his truck.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2015 Dodge and $2,000 to the 2010 Ford.

–––––

One citation was issued following an accident on Feb. 4.

According to an Osceola police report, a 15-year-old from Creston was driving east on Highway 34 in a 2016 Nissan Juke. As the driver approached the intersection of Highway 34 and Southwest Blvd, he fell asleep. The Nissan exited the roadway and entered the south ditch, hitting a culvert and flipping over. The vehicle came to rest on its top on Southwest Blvd.

Both the driver and 13-year-old passenger complained of pain and were transported to the Clarke County Hospital by Clarke County EMS. The driver was cited for violations of conditions of a restricted license.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2016 Nissan and $500 to property owned by the State of Iowa.

–––––

Minor injuries were reported following an accident on Feb. 6.

According to an Osceola police report, Orlando Alcala, Osceola, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion north on Southwest Blvd behind a 2012 Fiat 500 Sport driven by Amy Morales of Osceola. Morales stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Southwest Blvd and Highway 34, and pulled forward to see traffic from the east. Alcala thought that Morales was pulling away from the sign, so he accelerated, and hit Morales when she stopped again.

Following the accident, Morales’ boyfriend thought that Alcala was threatening them and produced a pocket knife, accidentally cutting his own hand. He was taken to Clarke County Hospital for stitches.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2010 Ford and 2012 Fiat.

–––––

No citations were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35.

According to an Osceola police report, on Feb. 7 Ellie Frisch, Osceola, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala. At around the 35 mile marker, Frisch was in the right lane, and a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Steven Sunkle of Forest City was in the left passing lane, traveling right beside Frisch. As Sunkle went to merge back into the right lane, he connected with Frisch’s vehicle, as she was in his blind spot.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2005 Chevrolet and $1,000 to the 2014 Ford.