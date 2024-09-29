Sept. 26 police reports

Woody Murphy, Woodburn, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 263 Manor Dr. for operating under the influence - first offense, and interference with official acts.

Vehicle part theft was reported on Sept. 11 at 2131 W. Clay St.

Cristian Walt, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 263 Manor Dr. for domestic violence - third or subsequent offense.

Randy Danielson, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 14 at the intersection of E. Grant and S. Main St. for driving while barred.

Allison Dyer, Waukee, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 2400 College Dr.

Julius Henrie, Des Moines, was arrested at 400 E. Fayette St. on Sept. 14 for a drugs/narcotics violation and a weapon law violation.

Theft was reported on Sept. 16 at 525 Warren Ave.