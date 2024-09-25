Sept. 19 police reports

Austin Haines, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 2065 Idaho Pl for third degree theft from 105 Ariel Circle.
Chad Page, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 531 S. Jackson St. on a warrant.
Michelle Mann, Novinger, Missouri, was arrested on Sept. 3 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft.
An animal bite was reported at 125 E. Ayers St. on Sept. 3.
Theft was reported on Sept. 5 at 2540 College Dr.
Assault was reported at 801 One Tribe Dr. on Sept. 3.
Shoplifting was reported on Sept. 5 at 2400 College Dr.
Vehicle vandalism was reported at 105 S. Kossuth St. on Sept. 8.