April 11 police reports

Marie Nelson, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on April 2 at 105 Ariel Circle for possession of a controlled substance. Nelson was released on April 3 of her own recognizance.

Jacob Cross, Osceola, was arrested on April 4 at 1115 S. Ridge Rd. for domestic assault causing bodily injury - first offense - and domestic assault with a weapon - first offense. Cross was released on April 5 on bond.

Anthony Shimer, Osceola, was arrested on April 5 at 411 S. Kossuth St. for theft in the second degree >$1,500<$10,000.

Found property was reported at 1115 S. Ridge Rd. on April 5.