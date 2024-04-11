April 11 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on April 2 in the Pilot Truck Parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2024 Western Star tractor trailer was legally parked in a parking stall. Oscar Vallejo-Gonzalez of was exiting an adjacent stall in a 2020 International tractor trailer. Vallejo-Gonzalez cut his turn too short, and the driver’s side rear duals on his trailer caught the right front corner of the bumper of the Western Star. This caused a scrape on the tires of Vallejo-Gonzalez, and bent the metal bumper of the Western Star.

Damage is estimated at $1,400 to the 2024 Western Star and $50 to the 2020 International. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following a hit and run on April 3 in the 1400-block of W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Rebecca Larson of Osceola was traveling westbound on McLane St. in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. As she approached Furnas Dr., she was in the left of the two lanes on the highway. Larson advised that a silver Toyota pickup attempted to pass and struck her passenger side and continued on.

Larson’s vehicle did have previous damage from backing into a pickup hitch, and advised that new damage was on the side and her brake light did not work. Officers were unable to see any silver paint on the side of the car.

Lucas County was abel to later locate a silver Toyota pickup, however there was no new damage or white paint visible. The driver also denied being in an accident in Osceola.

Damage is estimated at $1,400 to the 2012 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the Casey’s parking lot at 100 W. McLane St. on April 4.

According to an Osceola police report, Pedro Vega of Osceola was pulling into the Casey’s parking lot in a 2018 GMC Sierra. Colton Wright, Osceola, was parked in a parking spot in a 2010 Ford Fusion dropping someone off. As Vega passed behind Wright, Wright began to back up, and ran into the rear driver side corner of the GMC; Wright said that he didn’t see Vega behind him.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2018 GMC and $2,000 to the 2010 Ford.