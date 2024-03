March 14 police reports

Nisha Huffer, West Des Moines, was arrested on March 4 at 1706 Jeffreys Dr. for possession of marijuana - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huffer was released on March 5 on her own recognizance.

–––––

Faith Perry Marshall, Blockton, was arrested on March 7 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Perry Marshall was released on March 7 on bond.

–––––

A missing person was reported on March 6 at 616 N. State St.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported at 1986 Country Club Rd. on March 7.

–––––

Trespassing was reported on March 10 at 915 Blakes Ln.