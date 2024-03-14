March 14 accident report

According to an Osceola police report, Nisha Huffer of West Des Moines was sitting at the stop sign facing east on Jeffreys Dr. in a 2023 Ford Mustang, when a pickup moved allowing enough space for her to pass through. As she did, a 2009 BMW X3 driven by Maykel Monteagudo Arteaga of Osceola had turned off of W. McLane St. onto the 600-block of Warren aAve, and struck the passenger side tire of Huffer’s vehicle, disabling it. Both vehicles pulled into the Casey’s parking lot for a moment, and shortly after Monteagudo Arteaga left and proceeded south on Warren Ave.

Officers were able to locate Monteagudo Arteaga and speak about the incident. Monteagudo Arteaga said he understood that Huffer did not want to exchange information about the accident. Huffer told officers that she did want to exchange information.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2023 Ford and $5,000 to the 2009 BMW.