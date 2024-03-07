March 7 police reports

Enrique McDonald-Mendez, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 114 N. Main St. for third degree theft >$750<$1,500. McDonald-Mendez was released on Feb. 27 on bond.

–––––

Enrique McDonald-Mendez, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 220 Townline Rd. for possession of a controlled substance. McDonald-Mendez was released on Feb. 27 on bond.

–––––

Jesse White, Grand River, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 105 Ariel Circle for fifth degree theft <$300. White was released on Feb. 27 of his own recognizance.

–––––

Sebastian Fernando, Osceola, was arrested on March 3 at 620 E. McLane St. for driving under suspension and interference with official acts. Fernando was released on March 3 on bond.

–––––

Justin Nash, Osceola, was arrested on March 3 at 215 1/2 S. Adams St. for public intoxication and interference with official acts. Nash was released on March 4 on bond.

–––––

Harassment was reported at 723 W. Cass St. on March 3.

–––––

Vandalism was reported on March 2 at 263-111 Manor Dr.

–––––

An animal bite was reported at Fillmore and Pearl Streets on March 2.