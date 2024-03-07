March 7 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on March 1 on W. Clay St. at the exit ramp from Interstate 35.

According to an Osceola police report, Calen Brown of Osceola was traveling south on Interstate 35 in a 2020 Kia Optima, and exited the interstate using the Clay St. exit. Brown stopped at the end of the ran, and then proceeded to turn east onto Clay St. Brown stated that she did not see a 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by Cline Reed of Chariton, and collided with his vehicle that was traveling east on Clay St.

Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the 2020 Kia and $2,500 to the 2008 Mercury. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the parking lot of Clarke County Hospital, 800 S. Fillmore St., on March 1.

According to an Osceola police report, Tina Kindred of Osceola was attempting to back out of a parking space in a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban. At the same time, Laura Cummings, Truro, was exiting the parking lot in a 2013 Subaru Forester. Due to other parked vehicles, Kindred did not see Cummings, and backed into her, causing the tire on Cummings vehicle to go flat and damage to both.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2008 Chevrolet and $4,000 to the 2013 Subaru.