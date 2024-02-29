Feb. 29 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 12 in the Pilot truck stop at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2019 Volvo semi was backing up at the fuel pumps, with a 2021 Freightliner semi driven by Matthew Glover of Fremont, Nebraska, behind him. Glover started to back up and blew his horn to try to get the other driver’s attention. The Volvo backed into him, causing damage toe the front driver’s side of the Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $1 to the 2019 Volvo and $3,500 to the 2021 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 14 on W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Shayla Hembry of Osceola was traveling west on McLane St in a 2018 Ford Explorer. At the time, Andrew Rider of Osceola was stopped at the stoplight at Warren Ave. and McLane St. in a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado. As Hembry approached Rider, she got too close, striking the ball hitch of Rider’s vehicle with the front of her’s, causing minor damage to both.

Damage is estimated at $800 to the 2023 Chevrolet and $500 to the 2018 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 15 at the intersection of W. Clay and N. Fillmore Streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Archer Chumbley of Weldon was traveling northbound on Fillmore St. in a 2009 Ford F150 as Domingo Castro-Madero was driving westbound on W. Clay St in a 2012 Toyota Highlander. Chumbley said that he stopped at the stop sign at the W. Clay and N. Fillmore intersection, and Castro-Madero ran the stop sign as Chumbley proceeded, causing Chumbley to strike him.

Damage is estimated at $400 to the 2009 Ford and $1,000 to the 2012 Toyota.

–––––

No citations were issued following a fender-bender in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on Feb. 17.

According to an Osceola police report, Mohamud Muhumed of Willmar, Minnesota was backing into a parking stall in a 2021 Freightliner. Muhumed made an improper turn and struck a legally parked 2019 Freightliner, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2021 Freightliner and $3,000 to the 2019 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on Feb. 20.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2024 Peterbilt was legally parked in a stall as Kendrick Wafer of DeSoto, Texas was attempting to back a 2020 International into the adjacent stall. The right rear of Wafer’s trailer got too close to the left side of the Peterbilt, and the corner of the International hit the tank trailer of the Peterbilt, causing scrapes on the International and a tear in the outer skin of the Peterbilt.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 to the 2024 Peterbilt and $100 to the 2020 International.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 21 along South Ridge Rd. and Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Mayra Lomeli of Osceola was traveling north on South Ridge Rd. in a 2021 Honda Pilot and came to the stop sign at Highway 34/W. McLane St. Lomeli then proceeded across Highway 34, at the same time Cody Johns of Indianola was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 2007 Ford Mustang. Johns was unable to stop, and collided with Lomeli, whose vehicle ended up on its driver’s side. Lomeli said she did not see Johns when she pulled from the stop sign.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 to the 2021 Honda and $7,000 to the 2007 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 25 on W. Clay St. in front of Pilot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, both a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Daniel Restrepo of Houston, Texas and a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Sean Johnson of Osceola were headed westbound on W. Clay St. when it appeared to Johnson that Restrepo would be making a left turn into the Pilot truck parking lot. Restrepo, however, continued straight. Johnson stated that Restrepo had stopped, and then backed into him in an attempt to make the left turn again. Restrepo confirmed this information.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2020 Volvo and $1,200 to the 2015 Honda.