Oct. 9, 2025 accident reports

Little damage was reported following an accident Sept. 24.

According to an Osceola Police report, Royce Robertson, Chariton, was doing utility work on North Lincoln Street in a 2013 Caterpillar 252B skid loader. As he backed out of a driveway, he ran into a 2008 Dodge pickup driven by David Hayes of Osceola.

No damage was estimated to the Caterpillar and $500 was estimated to the Dodge.

–––––

A fender-bender on Sept. 27 resulted in minor damages to two vehicles.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 16-year-old was backing out of a driveway on South Fillmore Street in a 1995 Buick sedan. The driver did not see a 2023 Toyota Tundra drive by Juan Menjivar of Osceola and backed into the Toyota.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Buick, $2,000 to the Toyota and minor to both.

–––––

A hit and run caused $5,000 worth of damages Sept. 29.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2023 Honda CR-V was legally parked in a parking stall at 2400 College Drive. At some point, an unknown pickup truck struck the Honda, causing damage and leaving the scene.