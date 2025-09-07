Aug. 7, 2025 police reports

April Steil, Des Moines, was arrested July 18 on a warrant for first degree theft at Clarke County Jail, 220 Townline Road.

According to court documents, on Sept. 30, 2024, Clarke County Dispatch received a call regarding a stolen 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep had been locked, but the keys had been placed inside the gas compartment; sheriff’s deputies entered the Jeep as NCIC as stolen out of Clarke County.

On Oct. 2, 2024, Clarke County Dispatch received a teletype form from Newton Police Department that the vehicle had been located at a Walgreen’s in Newton. With its stolen status confirmed, Newton Police towed and stored the vehicle for safe-keeping.

On Oct. 6, 2024, the Jeep was back at the Clarke County Law Enforcement Center. An Iowa identification card with Steil’s name on it, as well as a receipt, were located inside the vehicle. A warrant was issued for Steil’s arrest Dec. 30, 2024, and was served on her July 18 with bond set at $10,000.

Steil entered a plea of guilty for aggravated misdemeanor July 28, which was accepted by the courts July 29.

–––––

Michael Hites, Osceola, was arrested July 21 at 263 Manor Drive for public intoxication.

According to court documents, complaints from residents at the Manor Drive apartments reported that Hites was wandering the halls banging on doors and yelling. When officers arrived, they located Hites in the stairwell and noted he was intoxicated due to not being able to stand without falling, an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. Hites refused a breath test and an independent test.

Hites was released on his own recognizance July 21.

–––––

Identity theft was reported July 22 at 316 S. Delaware St.

–––––

Ebony Banks, Des Moines, was arrested July 23 at 220 Townline Road for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, a person left their wallet at a gambling machine at Lakeside Hotel Casino, 777 Casino Drive. Banks was observed on casino video picking up the wallet, putting it in her pocket and taking it into the restroom with her. The wallet and the contents - including credit cards and $150 in cash - then went missing. As Banks was the last known person to possess the wallet, she was arrested.

Banks was released on July 23 on $300 bond with a promise to appear.

–––––

Luis Argueta Hernandez, Osceola, was arrested at 1027 Warren Ave. on July 23 for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony and accessory after the fact.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2025, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson filed a motion for a bond review for a separate case regarding Argueta Hernandez’s minor son; the son had been charged with third degree sexual abuse and was considered a flight risk.

On April 22, the attorney for Argueta Hernandez’s son moved to withdraw counsel, which was granted April 23. On April 24, Argueta Hernandez had a friend purchase a plane ticket for his son to fly from Chicago to Guatemala. The son boarded the flight April 26 and flew to Guatemala.

When the son did not appear in court on May 15, a warrant was issued for the son’s arrest. A warrant for Argueta Hernandez’s arrest was issued July 23. At the time of his arrest, Argueta Hernandez was found to be wearing a badge from Osceola Foods with another person’s name on it. Employees confirmed that Argueta Hernandez had been using that name to gain employment and had continued to work under that name. Argueta Hernandez was found to have an immigration warrant for removal since April 29, 2015.

A search warrant of Argueta Hernandez’s residence was executed July 24. Items sought included documents or records containing personal identifying information of another person, government-issued identification(s) and financial information.

Bond for Argueta Hernandez is set at $20,000. Before posting bond, Argueta Hernandez will be required to surrender his passport to the Clarke County Sheriff and contact Clarke County to receive an ankle monitor.

–––––

Wilfredo Hernandez Rodriguez, Osceola, was arrested 1810 Trickey Lane on July 24 for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, on July 24 Hernandez Rodriguez assaulted his son causing bodily injury during an altercation about the son leaving in the son’s car. The son had an abrasion on the right side of his face and a small laceration on his right hand.

Bond is set at $1,000.

–––––

Leslie Keller, Osceola, was arrested July 25 at 230 E. Grant St. on a Dallas County warrant.

According to court documents, on Oct. 10, 2024, Keller was arrested in Dallas County for driving under the influence, second offense. Keller was released on $2,000 bond Oct. 11, 2024.

On May 29, Keller entered a plea of guilty to the OWI charge. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 24, 2025 in the Dallas County Courthouse. When Keller failed to appear, a warrant was issued for her arrest with bond set at $2,000.

A motion to recall the warrant was filed by Keller’s attorney July 24, stating that based on communications the attorney was under the impression a proposed sentencing order consistent with Keller’s plea agreement would be filed by the state in lieu of a sentencing hearing. Dallas County Attorney filed a resistance to the motion to recall the warrant.

Bond of $2,000 was posted July 25.

–––––

Amy Norris, Truro, was arrested July 25 at 777 Casino Drive on a warrant.

According to court documents, on July 12, Norris was observed on camera at Lakeside Hotel Casino gambling at a slot machine. In the video, Norris can be seen pulling a small, gray wallet from her purse and placing it on the chair between her legs. At some point while playing the slot machine, the wallet fell off the chair onto the floor. Norris did not seem to notice the wallet fell, and left it on the floor when she later left the machine.

Lakeside security secured the wallet, and found it contained change, two photographs, an empty baggie with residue and a baggie of white, crystalline substance. Officers received the wallet due to the suspicious substance which field tests indicated a positive for methamphetamine.

Officers interviewed Norris who initially stated it was not her wallet and she did not know the people in the photographs. Through investigation, it was discovered that one of the photographs was her grandson. Norris has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance at least four times in the past.

Norris was released on $500 bond on July 26 and promise to appear.