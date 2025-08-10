July 10, 2025 police reports

Austin Haines, Osceola, was arrested June 24 at 123 E. Jefferson St. for two counts of violation of probation.

According to court documents, Haines was placed on probation March 24, 2024, for a two charges of third-degree theft, one occurring Nov. 4, 2023, and one occurring Dec. 4, 2023. A report of probation violation dated June 23, 2025, showed that Haines had violated terms of his probation by continuing to use and test positive for methamphetamine; Haines was also arrested June 21 for third-degree harassment.

An arrest warrant was issued June 23 for Haines’ violations of probation with bond set at $2,000 per violation. $4,000 bond was posted June 29.

–––––

John Reynolds, Osceola, was arrested June 25 at 803 W. McLane St. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, during an argument Reynolds slapped another person on the back with an open hand.

Bond of $30 was posted June 25.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported June 25 at 320 S. Court St.

–––––

Lynn Elben, Osceola, was arrested June 29 in 510 W. McLane St. for allowing an animal to run at large.

According to court documents, on March 30 Elben was cited for allowing two dogs to run loose in the 600 block of S. Fillmore St. She was charged a $50 fine and given 10 days to pay the fine to the Osceola Police department. When the fine was not paid within the 10 days, a citation to appear was issued May 13 that came back as undeliverable. A subsequent citation to appear was issued June 3 and also returned as undeliverable. Elben failed to appear at the June 24 hearing and a bench warrant was issued.

A cash bond of $300 was posted June 29 with a promise to appear.

–––––

Counterfeit/forgery and shoplifting were reported June 30 at 2400 College Dr.

–––––

Spencer Hysell, Cambridge, was arrested June 30 at 777 Casino Dr. on a warrant.

According to court documents, on March 25, 2024, Hysell was arrested for driving while under the influence; a $100 cash bond was posted March 26, 2024. On May 23, 2024, Hysell was granted a deferred judgement and sentenced to one-year probation. He completed a substance abuse evaluation on Sept. 12, 2024, but failed to follow through with treatment. In August of 2024, he was twice charged with driving while license denied or revoked - one in Ringgold County and one in Boone County. Both were violations of probation.

A hearing for the reported violation of probation was held June 5 in Clarke County. Hysell failed to appear before the court and an arrest warrant was issued with bond set at the amount of $1,000. The warrant was served June 30, with the $1,000 bond posted the same day with a promise to appear.

–––––

Burglary and breaking and entering was reported June 23 at 1012 Grandview Dr.

–––––

Gavin Palmeros, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of N. Main St. on June 29 for driving while barred.

According to court documents, Palmeros was observed driving eastbound on W. Clay St. when he failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of N. Fillmore and W. Clay street. Upon being stopped, officers found Palmeros to have a suspended license in the state of Iowa due to being a habitual offender.

Palmeros was released on promise to appear and a $2,000 bond July 2.

–––––

William Jensen-Willis, Coralville, was arrested June 29 at 777 Casino Dr. for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, law enforcement was notified of a theft occurring at Lakeside Hotel Casino. Upon arrival, they made contact with security personnel, who reported that Jensen-Willis had been observed going behind the bar and taking a bottle of alcohol. Jensen-Willis then took a couple of drinks from the bottle as he walked back to the hotel. He put the bottle behind a door, then proceeded to his room.

Bond of $300 was posted June 29 with a promise to appear.