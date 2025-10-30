The White House is “The People’s House”

Gary Jones

Osceola

My wife and I spent a week vacationed in France years ago enjoying the wonderful sights and cuisines of that beautiful country. A truly remarkable segment of that journey was touring the Loire Valley, known as the “valley of the kings.”

The royalty post Renaissance built and maintained truly spectacular chateau (castles) in this valley. We toured more than a dozen of the more than 40 and to be honest, the wonder and awe became redundant. Some are recognizable by their fame. For example, Cheverny is the chateau famous for its hunting hounds, where bloodlines remain showcased today. The estate was maintained annually at tremendous costs for a few days entertainment during the days of nobility rule.

French citizenry suffering under control of the ruling class led to the French Revolution which we identify with Napoleon and our revolution from British rule.

The reason I’m discussing this is the similarity with today’s events. Anyone who has visited the White House in Washington, D.C., has to be sick with the destruction of the East Wing. It was an iconic part of a national treasure. The Orange knucklehead had no dight destroying any part of “our nation’s house.” There is no limit or boundary this creep understands. Worse, our elected officials either don’t have the courage, or too corrupted by financial entanglements to raise voices.

I hope enough of our country will be recognizable when nature runs its course and this tasteless, lying, criminal, tawdry Orange jerk finally goes away or our citizenry says enough is enough. Five, then 7 million collectively saying “No King” across the country is a start.

His gilded ballroom can then be removed and the East Wing may be replicated at his family’s corrupted money’s expense.