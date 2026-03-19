The Sinclair Report

Week 9 of the 2026 legislative session scheduled both debate and committee meetings as another deadline approaches next week, winnowing the number of eligible bills. Last weekend, county conventions were held in all 99 Iowa counties. Elected officials attended, addressed their delegates, and discussed policy with residents of the county. I represented my precinct as a delegate to the Wayne County GOP convention and look forward to representing Wayne County at the district and state conventions. The political process in Iowa is unique and I encourage you to consider participating in these party activities to get to know your elected officials, candidates, and to be an active participant in the election and policy process.

LEGISLATION HIGHLIGHTS

Over the last decade, housing affordability and availability has become a critical issue. While there are many reasons for this dilemma, Senate Republicans have made it a high priority to address some of those issues. The Senate spent time debating legislation that impacts housing costs for Iowans. When as much as one-third of the cost of a new home is due to government regulations, a good look at the details of those requirements is necessary. Some of the regulations are common sense requirements but others are unnecessary and just raise housing prices. Senate File 2442 prohibits county boards of supervisors from restricting the construction or development of residential buildings for any reason other than safety. Under this bill, more land would be available for housing, the cost of land for development could be lowered, and it would allow a greater ability for the construction of homes, while still allowing counties to adopt regulations to protect life or to protect property.

We also passed Senate File 2376 , requiring all general contractors and subcontractors to obtain an annual performance bond or an irrevocable letter of credit in the same amount. The bond is required before the contractor or subcontractor may complete any work in Iowa. Further, it prohibits political subdivisions from requiring contractors or subcontractors to obtain a separate bond, letter of credit (or any other financial security) or issue a license or impose a license fee of anyone wanting to do work in Iowa. This will cut additional red-tape, time, and expense that makes building in Iowa burdensome. Senate File 2439 passed as an additional cost-saving measure for Iowans.

Senate File 2439 makes changes to minimum fire sprinkler requirements for attached single-family residences. Costs for fire sprinkler installation in a residential home can add up to $15,000.

The Senate passed Senate File 2374 to update the state electrical code to match the National Electrical Code (NEC), adopted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). This bill’s update ensures no local ordinances may adopt a more restrictive electrical code than this updated electrical code. As we look at ways to make our state more affordable to live and grow, cutting regulations that make building in Iowa more expensive is yet another way we can address housing affordability in Iowa.

Each of these pieces of legislation have been sent to the Iowa House for their consideration. You can follow their progress the website for the Iowa Legislature: www.Legis.Iowa.Gov

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

USS IOWA has a long and fascinating history. She was built as the lead vessel of the newest class of battleships, designed during the 1930s as the world was rapidly moving toward war. Commissioned in 1943, USS IOWA was used in both the Atlantic and the Pacific theaters during World War II. After many years of service, USS IOWA was decommissioned for the final time in 1990. In 2012, she became a US Navy museum ship on the West Coast. Each year, Pacific Battleship Center, celebrates the majestic ship and its storied warriors with a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol.

To learn more,visit: https://pacificbattleship.com/battleshipussiowa/ . Larry Anderson, Iowa Army National Guard and Chariton resident was on hand for the celebration.

Iowa Insurance Day on the Hill was a highlight this week. The insurance industry is very important to Iowa’s economic landscape, and we were glad to meet members from a variety of associations. We were also treated to visits from the Iowa’s Hospital Association members, multiple health-affiliated organizations, advocates for public transportation, recycling, county elected officials, and community support programs.